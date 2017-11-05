Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Can't buy goal Saturday
Hertl came up empty on a game-high seven shot attempts Saturday, but the Sharks escaped with a 2-1 shootout win over the Ducks at home.
San Jose's 2012 first-round draft pick is having a tough time converting scoring chances, as evidenced by his career-low shooting percentage of 5.6 -- in fact, that rate would only be considered acceptable for a defenseman. There very well could be some poor puck luck factored into his lackluster shooting rate, but until Hertl starts connecting, it's going to be difficult to count on him in the fantasy realm. He's added just two goals and four helpers through 13 games, despite being cemented in the top-six group of forwards.
