Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Can't go against Kings
Hertl (undisclosed) is ruled out of Monday's game against the Kings, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
Hertl's set to miss his third straight game, and Barclay Goodrow is expected to continue centering the second unit in his stead. It's a considerable downgrade since Hertl has 21 points through 22 games, while Goodrow is pointless since the promotion. The Sharks return home Wednesday against the Jets, and Hertl will aim to shake his mystery injury by then.
