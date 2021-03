Hertl notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Hertl set up Kevin Labanc for the go-ahead goal at 6:33 of the second period. That tally stood as the game-winner. Hertl has three points in two games since he returned from a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Czech forward has collected 14 points, 34 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 19 contests overall.