Hertl posted an assist, six shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Hertl set up Alexander Barabanov on the opening tally. With eight points over his last nine outings, Hertl continues to produce like a veteran leader on a rather young team. The 29-year-old has 19 goals, 56 points, 163 shots on net, 81 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 68 contests this season.