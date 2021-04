Hertl notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Hertl had a hand in goals by Rudolfs Balcers and Nikolai Knyzhov in the contest. The 27-year-old Hertl finished March with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 outings. The Czech center has produced 22 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 29 games overall as the Sharks' second-line center.