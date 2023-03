Hertl notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Hertl has five goals and five assists over his last 12 contests, with five of those points coming on the power play. The 29-year-old set up a Martin Kaut tally late in the third period Tuesday. Hertl is up to 58 points (19 on the power play), 166 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-28 rating through 71 appearances this season in a top-six role.