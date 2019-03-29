Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Collects trio of points
Hertl scored a goal and dished two assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Hertl played a key role in the Sharks' offense, but they never full recovered from going down 3-0 in the first 11 minutes. Hertl is up to 68 points (34 goals and assists each) in 72 games. Two of his points came with a man advantage, giving him 14 power-play points in his breakout campaign.
