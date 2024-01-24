Hertl scored the game-winning goal and added three shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Hertl tallied 1:29 into the extra session to complete the Sharks' comeback win. The 30-year-old has two goals and two assists over his last three games, and it's possible some of the opponents' attention may be off of Hertl now that Logan Couture is in the lineup. Hertl is up to 15 goals, 34 points, 112 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 38 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 47 appearances. He remains the Sharks' top overall forward.