Hertl (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after skipping Monday's practice, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hertil told Pashelka on Monday that he isn't sure if he'll be able to play in Tuesday's contest against Seattle. Hertl temporarily left Saturday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo before returning in the third period. He has accounted for 15 goals, 34 points, 113 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and 38 hits in 48 games this season. If Hertl can't play, William Eklund could shift to center in Tuesday's contest.