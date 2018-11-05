Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Considered day-to-day
Hertl (head) is considered day-to-day, and head coach Pete DeBoer doesn't believe the injury to be "serious at this point", Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Despite his head coach's optimistic tone, Hertl's status moving forward is still very much up in the air after leaving Saturday's game with a suspected head injury. He took a shoulder to his noggin against Philadelphia and as a result, could miss some time when you factor in the unpredictability associated with head injuries. If Hertl's unable to face the Wild on Tuesday, expect the Sharks to summon reinforcements from AHL San Jose.
More News
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Heads to locker room after high hit•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Plays hero in waning seconds•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Shakes off injury, collects two helpers•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Good to go Sunday•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Day-to-day with mystery injury•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Doesn't return Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...