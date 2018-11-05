Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Considered day-to-day

Hertl (head) is considered day-to-day, and head coach Pete DeBoer doesn't believe the injury to be "serious at this point", Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Despite his head coach's optimistic tone, Hertl's status moving forward is still very much up in the air after leaving Saturday's game with a suspected head injury. He took a shoulder to his noggin against Philadelphia and as a result, could miss some time when you factor in the unpredictability associated with head injuries. If Hertl's unable to face the Wild on Tuesday, expect the Sharks to summon reinforcements from AHL San Jose.