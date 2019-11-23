Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Considered game-time decision
Hertle (undisclosed) is a game-time call for Saturday's matchup against the Islanders, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
Hertl was present for the Sharks' morning skate, but the team will likely re-evaluate him before warmups commence at 10:00 p.m. ET. If he's able to play, Hertl's expected to center the team's second line. The 26-year-old has accrued seven goals and three assists over 10 November games.
