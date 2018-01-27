Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Continues to impress for Team Teal

Hertl managed to score on his only shot Thursday, but it wasn't enough as the Sharks lost to the Rangers at home, 6-5.

Hertl's even-strength tally was the final goal of the game, and it gave him five points in the last six leading up to the All-Star break. The Czech winger has naturally elevated his game as he gains more experience, with the obvious spike in production taking place on the power play. Hertl's up to six goals and four assists in man-advantage situations, thus widening his appeal in fantasy hockey. Currently averaging a career-high 18:06 of ice time (2:52 on the power play), Hertl's softened the blow of the Sharks losing franchise points leader Patrick Marleau to free agency this past summer.