Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Contract renewed for four years

Hertl signed a four-year contract extension with the Sharks on Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Sharks GM Doug Wilson has made a big splash on the second day of free agency, granting extensions to veteran Joe Thornton and now Hertl, who does a bit of everything for Team Teal. In terms of offensive contributions, the Czech skater registered 22 goals and 24 assists to tie a career high in points last season, plus he dialed in six goals and just as many helpers on the man advantage. Fantasy owners should strongly consider drafting this two-way winger -- ideally in the middle-to-late rounds -- as he's entering his prime at the ripe age of 24.