Hertl recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hertl set up Matt Nieto's breakaway tally in the second period. The assist was Hertl's third in the last four games as he bounces back from a four-game slump. The 28-year-old center has four points, 21 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-7 rating while logging top-line minutes for the Sharks to begin the year.