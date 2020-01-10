Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Contributes assist
Hertl notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Hertl set up Kevin Labanc for the opening tally at 1:01 of the second period. In his last five games, Hertl has a goal and three assists. The Czech forward, who will get first crack at filling the top-line center job with Logan Couture (ankle) out, has 34 points (15 goals, 19 helpers) and a minus-17 rating through 42 contests.
