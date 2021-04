Hertl registered an assist, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Hertl has racked up four points in his last six outings. The Czech center is up to 28 points, 76 shots on net, 31 hits and 23 PIM through 38 contests overall. The 27-year-old remains locked in with a top-six role and power-play usage, which makes for a solid option in fantasy.