Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Contributes power-play assist
Hertl recorded a power-play helper, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Hertl earned the secondary helper on Brent Burns' opening tally, but the Czech forward struggled with the defensive side of the game. The 26-year-old is on a five-game point streak (four goals, two helpers). Hertl has 29 points, 76 shots and a minus-18 rating in 33 appearances in 2019-20.
