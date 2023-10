Hertl recorded a pair of assists and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

One of Hertl's helpers came on the power play. The 29-year-old forward is up to three assists in as many games this season, but he's come up empty on six shots on goal. He's also posted a minus-2 rating, two hits and three blocked shots. Hertl is set to be the top-line center at least until Logan Couture (lower body) is activated from injured reserve.