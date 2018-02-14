Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Could miss time with injury

Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer intimated that Hertl, who exited early in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Coyotes with an apparent right shoulder injury, could miss some time, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports. "[Replacing Hertl is] a big hole, but we've got to find a way," DeBoer said after the game. "You can't just roll over here. We've got the finish line in sight. We've got to dig deep, and someone's got to take those minutes."

The Sharks aren't likely to provide an update on Hertl's condition until he's formally evaluated Wednesday, but the tone of DeBoer's comments seemingly suggested that the left wing is due to miss some time. It was offensive-minded blueliner Brent Burns, who previously played forward for in the minors and during portions of the 2012-13 and 2013-14 campaigns under former head coach Todd McLellan, that was called upon to fill in for the injured Hertl on Tuesday, with Burns nearly capitalizing on the opportunity by redirecting a shot off the crossbar midway through the third period. DeBoer has been adamant since being hired by the Sharks that Burns would remain on the blue line, but left the door open after Tuesday's game for the 32-year-old temporarily seeing time at forward if Hertl's injury proves to be only a short-term concern.