Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Could play Tuesday
Hertl (lower body) is hoping to face Edmonton on Tuesday, Paul Gackle of BANG Sports reports.
Hertl has missed five games with a lower-body injury but it appears as though he could return Tuesday at home versus the Oilers. On the season, the 25-year-old has five goals and 16 points in 16 games played.
