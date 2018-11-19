Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Could play Tuesday

Hertl (lower body) is hoping to face Edmonton on Tuesday, Paul Gackle of BANG Sports reports.

Hertl has missed five games with a lower-body injury but it appears as though he could return Tuesday at home versus the Oilers. On the season, the 25-year-old has five goals and 16 points in 16 games played.

