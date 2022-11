Hertl scored a power-play goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

There was some pinball in play on the Sharks' fourth goal, but it was ultimately decided Hertl was the one who tallied it. He's gotten on the scoresheet in nine of the last 11 games, racking up four goals and 10 assists in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old has 18 points (four on the power play), 39 shots, 23 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 21 contests.