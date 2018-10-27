Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Day-to-day with mystery injury
Hertl's early exit from Friday's game against the Hurricanes was due to an aggravation of an existing injury that he'd been playing through, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports, relaying information from Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, who said the forward is day-to-day.
There's still a lot of ambiguity with this situation, but the day-to-day label suggests that it may not be too serious of an issue. However, Team Teal may take extra precautions since the burgeoning winger has aggravated the injury. Losing Hertl for any amount of time could spell trouble, as the first-round draft pick (2012) has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in as many games.
