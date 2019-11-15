Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Dealing with minor injury
Hertl is dealing with a minor knee injury, leaving him questionable for Saturday's matchup with Detroit, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hertl may still be an option against the Red Wings, but the Sharks will undoubtedly proceed with caution with their leading scorer. Another update on the 26-year-old winger's condition will likely surface following Saturday's morning skate.
