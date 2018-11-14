Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Deemed day-to-day
Hertl is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Sharks will reportedly release another update on Hertl's status Thursday, which should shed more light on his status for the evening's matchup with the Maple Leafs. If Hertl's unable to go, Rourke Chartier will likely replace him in the lineup against Toronto.
