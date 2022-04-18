Hertl recorded a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Hertl set up a Nick Bonino tally in the third period. This continued Hertl's recent run at a point-per-game pace with three goals and 10 helpers in his last 13 outings. The 28-year-old forward has 62 points, 191 shots on net, 100 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 75 appearances. He's likely to be the centerpiece of the Sharks' offense next year and beyond after he signed an eight-year contract extension back in March.