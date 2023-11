Hertl notched two power-play assists and went minus-4 in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Penguins.

Hertl ended his five-game point drought with the pair of helpers. He helped out on goals by Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald in the contest. Hertl is up to one goal, six assists, 21 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-12 rating through 11 appearances. While he's about the best player on the Sharks' roster, the lack of talent around him will likely suppress his scoring output.