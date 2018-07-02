Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Details on contract emerge

Hertl's new four-year deal has an AAV of $5.625 million, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

After losing out on John Tavares, the Sharks had to put their money somewhere. The 24-year-old Hertl scored a career-high 22 goals last season, and averaged 18:06 per game in ice time. This isn't a cheap deal, but the Czech is only entering his prime, so it could pay off for San Jose.