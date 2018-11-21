Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Dishes helper in return
Hertl (lower body) recorded an assist and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Oilers.
Hertl didn't miss a beat by notching an assist and continuing his point-per-game pace with five goals and 12 assists thus far. The 25-year-old winger is clearly having a breakout year, and his continued time on the power play will keep his ceiling high.
