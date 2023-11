Hertl notched two assists and four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Hertl set up the Sharks' first two goals in this games, with Ty Emberson and Fabian Zetterlund providing the finishing touches. This was Hertl's second straight two-assist game, and he's up to five multi-point efforts this season. The 30-year-old has four goals, 12 helpers, 47 shots on net, 22 hits, 17 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-14 rating through 21 appearances in a top-line role.