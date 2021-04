Hertl produced two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.

Hertl set up Brent Burns in the first period and added a secondary assist on an Alexander Barabanov goal in the third. The 27-year-old Hertl has 32 points, 86 shots, 23 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 42 contests this season. He's four points shy of matching his output from 2019-20.