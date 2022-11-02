Hertl posted two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Hertl helped out on the first and third goals of Erik Karlsson's hat trick. This was Hertl's second multi-assist game in a row, and he has six helpers in his last five games. In that span, he's taken just three shots on goal, which explains why he's not lighting the lamp much himself. The 28-year-old forward has a goal, seven assists, 22 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-5 rating in 12 outings overall.