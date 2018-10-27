Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Doesn't return Friday
Hertl (undisclosed) left Friday's game and did not return.
The Sharks have yet to issue an update regarding Hertl's status for Sunday's game against the Ducks. The Czech forward scored a goal over 12:41 of ice time prior to departing Friday's contest and the team is likely to make reevaluating him a priority.
