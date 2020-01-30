Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Done for season
Hertl suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during Wednesday's loss to the Canucks and will miss the remainder of the season, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
This is devastating news for the Sharks, who will have a tough time climbing back into the playoff race without the assistance of one of their best offensive threats. The 26-year-old, who is undoubtedly headed for injured reserve, will finish the 2019-20 campaign having tallied 16 goals and 36 points while posting a minus-18 rating in 48 games. Hertl should be back to 100 percent in time for next season's training camp, but he can be dropped in all re-draft formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.