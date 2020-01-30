Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Done for season

Hertl suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during Wednesday's loss to the Canucks and will miss the remainder of the season, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

This is devastating news for the Sharks, who will have a tough time climbing back into the playoff race without the assistance of one of their best offensive threats. The 26-year-old, who is undoubtedly headed for injured reserve, will finish the 2019-20 campaign having tallied 16 goals and 36 points while posting a minus-18 rating in 48 games. Hertl should be back to 100 percent in time for next season's training camp, but he can be dropped in all re-draft formats.