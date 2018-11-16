Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Doubtful against Blues
Hertl (lower body) will "probably not" be available versus St. Louis on Saturday according to coach Peter DeBoer, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Hertl is slated to miss his fifth game in the Sharks' previous seven contests due to multiple injuries. The winger is currently on a point per game pace in his 16 outings while averaging 17:57 of ice time. Marcus Sorensen figures to continue slotting into a top-six role with Hertl sidelined.
