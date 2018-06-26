Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Earns qualifying offer
Hertl received a qualifying offer from the Sharks on Monday,
Hertl was a beast in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, as he led all Sharks with six goals through the first two rounds (10 games), and his nine points were second only to Logan Couture and his 12-spot. Hertl also excels in terms of possession metrics with his career Corsi For percentage standing out at an impressive 54.3, plus the kid wins the majority of his faceoffs (52 percent) and is utilized in all situations. It'll be interesting to see what kind of raise Hertl gets after cashing out the balance of a two-year, $6 million deal.
