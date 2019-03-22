Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Ends mini-slump with goal
Hertl scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
Hertl's marker put the Sharks up 2-1 in the second period, but three third-period goals by the Kings would overpower the Czech forward's work. Hertl has 32 goals and 64 points in 69 games this season, finally having the breakout year expected of the first-round pick from 2012.
