Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Exits early Wednesday
Hertl will not return to Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Hertl awkwardly fell into the boards after a collision with Chris Tanev in the first period. The Czech forward's exit leaves the Sharks very thin at center. He'll hope to be healthy before Saturday's game against the Lightning. Hertl had the Sharks' first goal prior to the injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.