Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Exits early Wednesday

Hertl will not return to Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Hertl awkwardly fell into the boards after a collision with Chris Tanev in the first period. The Czech forward's exit leaves the Sharks very thin at center. He'll hope to be healthy before Saturday's game against the Lightning. Hertl had the Sharks' first goal prior to the injury.

