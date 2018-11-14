Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Exits with injury
Coach Peter DeBoer said Hertl likely has a lower-body injury and he'll have an update Wednesday, Paul Gackle of Bay Area News Group reports.
Hertl notched an assist in 11:00 before leaving the contest. The young winger is on pace for a career year with 16 points in as many games, so the Sharks are hoping his injury isn't too severe.
