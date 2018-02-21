Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Expected to be ready by Sunday

Hertl (hand) is expected to be activated at some point during the Sharks' road trip, which concludes Sunday against the Wild, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.

What was previously determined as a shoulder issue has been switched to a right-hand injury. Thursday in Nashville will be the next chance for Hertl to suit up, and Marcus Sorensen will continue to take slot into the lineup for the time being.

