Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Extends point streak to five games

Hertl picked up a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

During a five-game point streak, Hertl has three goals and four assists to go with 12 shots. He's up to 71 points (35 goals, 36 helpers) in 75 games this season, with 15 of his points coming on the man advantage.

