Hertl registered an assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Hertl set up Alexander Barabanov for the equalizer in the final minute of regulation. During a five-game point streak, Hertl has put up four goals and five helpers. The Czech center has 43 points, 111 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 10 power-play points through 49 appearances this year.