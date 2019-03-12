Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Extends point streak to five games
Hertl scored his 31st goal of the season in Monday's 3-0 win over the Wild.
The 25-year-old has hit the scoresheet in five straight games and seven of the last nine, racking up five goals and nine points over that stretch. Hertl is having a breakout campaign, and he's well on his way to the first 70-point season of his career.
