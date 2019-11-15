Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Extends point streak with two goals
Hertl scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Both of Hertl's tallies erased one-goal deficits before the Sharks erupted for three goals in the third period to put the game away. The Czech center has 10 goals and 21 points in 20 games this year. He's registered an exceptional six goals and three helpers over a five-game point streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.