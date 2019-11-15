Play

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Extends point streak with two goals

Hertl scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Both of Hertl's tallies erased one-goal deficits before the Sharks erupted for three goals in the third period to put the game away. The Czech center has 10 goals and 21 points in 20 games this year. He's registered an exceptional six goals and three helpers over a five-game point streak.

More News
Our Latest Stories