Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Fashions two points in convincing win

Hertl compiled a shorthanded assist before potting an empty-net dagger in Saturday's 4-0 home win over the Jets.

Having fashioned three goals and five assists, Hertl's working at a point-per-game clip over his last eight games to complement a tidy plus-5 rating. He's not a household name in the fantasy arena, but there's still plenty to like about Hertl's top-six role and his garnering chances on special teams.