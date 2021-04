Hertl scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Hertl helped seal the victory with his 12th goal of the season. The Czech center has five points in his last five games, and he's up to 25 points through 33 outings overall. The 27-year-old has added 65 shots on net, 19 PIM and an even plus-minus rating this season.