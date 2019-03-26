Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Fills stat sheet in loss

Hertl scored a goal on three shots and posted three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

It was a little bit of everything for the versatile Czech forward, who is up to 33 goals and 65 points in 71 games this season. He's not known for physicality, with only 51 hits and 60 blocks this season, but fantasy owners won't mind a little icing on the statistical cake.