Hertl scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Hertl tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally, but the Blues scored three unanswered goals in the third period. In his last six outings, Hertl has two tallies and five helpers with just one scoreless appearance. The 27-year-old center is up to 18 points, 40 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 23 appearances.