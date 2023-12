Hertl scored twice Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win over Detroit.

After starting the season with just five points in his first 10 games, Hertl has 18 points, including eight goals, in his next 16 games. He's currently on a four-game, seven-point streak that includes five goals, all of which have come in his last two games. Sure, Hertl's minus-14 has an odor for those of you in leagues that count that stat, but his other stats are worthy of greater activation.