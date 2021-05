Hertl scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hertl got the Sharks on the board with just 13 seconds left in the second period. He struck again at 2:50 of the third period before setting up an Erik Karlsson go-ahead power-play goal. Hertl has been a beast in the last 11 games, racking up seven goals and eight helpers in that span. The Czech forward is up to 19 tallies, 41 points, 100 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 47 contests overall.