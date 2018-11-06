Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Game-time call
Hertl (head) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Hertl was a full participant in Tuesday's morning skate, which was the first indication that he may be an option against the Wild. The 24-year-old winger's status should be confirmed once his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.
